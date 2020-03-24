Kingi orders release of patients from public hospitals for free

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has ordered all patients who are in stable condition and admitted in public hospitals in the county be discharged for free.

According to the governor, this is aimed at decongesting hospitals in the county and ensuring safe distancing between patients who are admitted.

Kingi said the additional measures are part of efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after the county recorded one positive case.

Kingi further banned with immediate effect all boda-boda pillion services, saying they can now only be used for cargo and courier services.

“All wholesale and retail shops dealing with items that are not essential to support our day to day lives should close forthwith. Only those shops that are dealing with essentials will remain open and shall strictly observe the hygiene standards already set and other safety measures as earlier communicated,” he said.

Extremely necessary

“People are advised to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movements/travel unless it’s extremely necessary for one to go out or travel.”

He directed that tuk-tuks should only carry one passenger at a time and they should observe hygiene standards.

The public and private hospitals to ensure the triage of all patients before the entrance and ensure waiting patients sit at least 1.5 metres apart.

All public gyms, playgrounds, public recreation centres, and cinemas have been closed with immediate effect.

“We are monitoring closely how our markets are maintaining hygiene and implementing the social distancing safety measures as earlier advised. Any market found to be flouting these measures will be closed forthwith,” he added.

Governor Kingi is in his sixth day of self-quarantine after coming into contact with his deputy Gideon Saburi who tested positive to Covid-19 after returning from Germany two weeks ago.

Kingi has undergone the testing and his results came back negative but he has to self-quarantine for the mandatory 14 days.