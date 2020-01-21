Kieleweke-tangatanga fight dominates Waititu impeachment in Senate

The Senate was on Tuesday evening forced to adjourn for 10 minutes to reconsider the list of the 11 members proposed to consider the impeachment of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The adjournment was proposed by Leader of Minority James Orengo (Siaya) after Senators led by Samuel Poghisio (West Pokot) raised issues with the membership claiming that it was disproportionate in favor of Tangatanga wing of Jubilee.

Waititu is associated with Tangatanga and, therefore, a majority of Senators including Isaac Mwaura believe that the committee may not bring a fair report to the House.

Mwaura said that no Senator from Central Kenya was chosen to be a members the committee.

Waititu is facing charges of impropriety in road tendering in the county.