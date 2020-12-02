Kibwana claims phone hacked, drone surveilling his house





Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana on Tuesday sensationally claimed that drones had been hovering over his residence allegedly because of his stance on the BBI report.

Speaking on Spice FM, Kibwana also claimed his mobile phone had been hacked after he declared his opposition to the impending Building Bridges Initiative referendum.

“Even when you call me, the phone call was going to somebody else. A lady was answering the phone which I had in my hands,” Kibwana said.

“There are drones hovering over my place…we wanted to shoot one of them but we were warned that if we shoot it the owner would come for us,” he claimed.

Kibwana likened the BBI to poison saying its proponents (read President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga) were determined to remain in power.

“Kenyans must know that this is poison and they don’t want to drink poison and die. At the referendum, that’s where Kenyans will meet these people who want to force a Constitution down our throats and if they are to rig it then, in my view, our future will be bleak and dim.

“I think there are people who want power in 2022, and they have decided that the best way to have the power is to do this ‘Constitution’ so that it can get them to that destination.”

He did not, however, indicate whether he had reported the allegations to the police and what steps he had taken so far.

The Makueni county boss spoke a day after moving to the Supreme Court seeking an advisory opinion on the legality of the BBI constitutional amendment bill.

In his case, Kibwana wants the court to rule on whether national or county governments or public officers can be promoters of a popular initiative even as the BBI team continues with collection of signatures in support of the referendum.

He is also seeking clarity on whether it is constitutionally acceptable to use public funds to finance and seek support to amend the constitution through a referendum.