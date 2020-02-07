Kibor: Men’s conference will go on as scheduled

Eldoret tycoon Jackson Kibor has announced that this year’s Men’s Conference will go ahead as planned in Eldoret despite former President Daniel Moi’s death.

The veteran politician and farmer, in an interview on national TV from his home in Uasin Gischu county, explained that there is no reason for canceling the said conference.

“We will go ahead and hold the conference, it is an important event,” Kibor said.

“I want to educate young men on how to handle the challenges they face during relationships and marriages. My friend Moi is not with us anymore and postponing the event will not bring him back,” he explained.

Several political events scheduled for next week have been canceled in honour of the retired president.

President Moi will be laid to rest at his Kabarak home next Wednesday in a state function.

The Men’s Conference’s date is yet to be announced although it is expected to be two days after Moi’s burial, on Valentine’s Day.

Kibor, who divorced his two elderly wives and remarried a much younger woman, is seen as the face of the Men’s Conference.

He hosted the inaugural conference last year, an event initially coined by men as a way of staying away from their spouses during the Valentine’s Day period.