Kiambu govt gazettes Friday as new Nyoro swearing in date

Kiambu County Secretary Martin Mbugua on Thursday evening issued a gazette a new date for the swearing in of deputy governor James Nyoro as the county boss.

Mbugua said the swearing in ceremony shall be held tomorrow Friday January 31.

Nyoro will be sworn in at the County government headquarters at 10am.

Justice John Onyiego had earlier Thursday put the ceremony on hold citing anomalies in the preparations.

Onyiego said the county’s committee on assumption of governor’s office had not complied with the law regarding the exercise and directed Mbugua to follow the law while undertaking preparations for the ceremony.

The county secretary ought to have published a notification of the ceremony in the Kenya and the county Gazette declaring Thursday as the date then state the venue and timing.

If successful, Nyoro will be the first deputy governor to rise to the office after the impeachment of a sitting governor.

Governor Ferdinand Waititu was impeached by the MCAs and the senate upheld the impeachment.