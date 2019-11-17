Kiambu county suspends Soko maize flour

Kiambu County Government has joined the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) in banning one brand of maize flour believed to contain aflatoxin.

In a circular dated November 11, 2019, Kiambu county said the suspension of Soko maize flour follows analysis of samples of the brand by county’s Public Health Personnel.

The circular signed by Kiambu Director of Health David Ndegwa, says test results revealed that the maize flour contains aflatoxin, thus subjecting consumers to ill health upon consumption.

As a result the county executive has directed a serious inspection in supermarkets, open-air markets, hotels, wholesalers, schools and retail shops across the county to establish if the brand is still stocked before measures are undertaken.

Through the circular, the County Health Director has also instructed all sub-county Health Officers to oversee the audit daily until the brand is seized in the whole county.

“The purpose of this circular is to instruct you to conduct inspections in food premises likely to stock or use such maize flour e.g. factory, distributors, supermarkets, wholesalers, retails, shops, closed and open market, school and seize all Soko maize flour using either Seizure Form A or Seizure Form B as provided for under the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act, Cap254 L.O.K,” reads part of the circular.