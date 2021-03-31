Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange dies in Nairobi

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange addresses mourners at Gakindu village in Nyeri county during the burial ceremony of the late Stephen Itu, a driver who was killed with other four people who included Kabete MP George Muchai on February 17, 2015. He recommended a health and insurance cover for the VIP aides. Photo/ JOSEPH KANYI

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead.

Koinange died at a Nairobi hospital Wednesday morning while receiving treatment.

In his tribute to the legislator, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya has lost one of its dependable leaders, whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country.

Mr Kenyatta mourned Koinange as a keen and steadfast supporter of the country’s peace agenda through the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security, where he was the chairperson.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

“Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation,” the President said in a statement.