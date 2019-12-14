Khaligraph Jones threatens to beat up DJ for messing up his live show -VIDEO

A video has emerged online of Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones threatening to beat up a Deejay after messing up his live performance.

The rapper was performing at a gig at the University of Nairobi and judging by the video doing the rounds on social media, the deejay messed up his set during a performance.

An irritated O.G is heard threatening to beat up the deejay immediately his performance was cut short as the campus student were wildly dancing and singing along.

“Nitakuchapa wewe, unafanya nini wewe. Dj ngoja hapo kwanza, Buda sitaki mchezo hapa wewe. Ebu anzisha hiyo ngoma tena na ukiharibu tena tunakuchapa sai vibaya sana.” Khaligraph is heard telling the Deejay.

His fans cheered him on while demanding that the unnamed DJ leave the decks for someone else.

When you bring OG to an event, no need for bouncers he performs double duty 😂 pic.twitter.com/WlpQlbYpEL — Mkale Flani (@Mkaleeflani) December 13, 2019

The identity of the DJ is yet to be established even as a spot perusal through Khaligraph’s social media pages revealed that the incident might have happened on the night of November 30, 2019.

This is because the outfit the Blue Ink CEO is seen wearing in the video is the exact same one captured in videos he uploaded during the Infinix Activation gig at the University of Nairobi on that same date.

The threat by the rapper in the short video has elicited mixed reactions from netizens:

fkitama commented , “Fighting is not the solution you need to be more professional 🤷🏾‍♀️ @khaligraph_jones

“I think this guy needs to learn how to handle others, that’s very uncivilized behavior” wrote brian kibet

“Lol! He is rude,without the DJ nothing will go on there,he should learnt to respect the DJ first” Wrote Gasyombua

“This nigga aint rude @khaligraph_jones has really worked hard to be where he is right now go to you tube and ull see beyonce telling his team on stage that somebody is getting fired its not even about the money he wants to give his funs what they deserve coz to be honest if he leaves that stage performance wasn’t on a 💯 people will start calling him out so the nigga isn’t rude at all” said Tracy Hassan.

putunoiofficial posted, “ i tend to agree with khaligraph…if u soft to nairobi people they will give u mediocre work…u should be strict…such and encouragement”.