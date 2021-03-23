KFC announces Sh30 million for local films

Kenya Film Commission has announced the funding of 14 locally produced films to the tune of Sh30 million.

KFC, in line with its mandate and function of promoting the development of local content, established a Film Empowerment Programme to provide film and video-related funding in the development of feature films, documentaries and TV Concepts; Production of feature films and documentaries, festivals and markets.

Individuals, companies and organisations were required to submit funding applications to the commission from October 5 to December 18, 2020 in any of the categories identified.

Specific conditions were laid down for each funding category, and it was important for applicants to take note of the conditions before submitting their applications.

KFC said it intends to increase the number of quality local films produced in Kenya.

According to the commission, the second cycle of the initiative witnessed a 200 per cent increase in submissions received as compared to the first cycle, while exhibiting great story ideas which showcased the diversity and potential to culminate into award-winning films.

Features genre was the most common in the submissions for production funding closely followed by animation genre for children content.

It was, however, noted that there were few entries in the documentary genre with unexplored genres such as mockumentaries and historical dramas.

A total of 172 submissions were sent to KFC for consideration.

While each category of funding had its specific criteria, the ultimate goal was to ensure that filmmakers ranging from emerging to those with experience benefit equitably from the film industry empowerment programme funds.

The focus of this financial year was on Children’s Content.

The Commission collaborated with the Communications Authority to jointly execute the programme in line with their mutual interest in promoting the development of local content.

Birthday Live by Elisha Otieno Ngoga from Siaya was granted Sh1.8 million, Nairobi based Alliance of Slum Organizations was granted Sh1 million for Busara ya Wahenga while Cheese Pictures Limited also from Nairobi got Sh3 million for their Form One project.

Girl Pawa a production of Kikwetu Production Company Limited from Nairobi was awarded Sh2.2 million, while Edutainment Experts Two Five Four Limited from Kitengela walked away with Sh2.7 million for Kitengela Glass Kids.

Other winners were Nakuru-based Wilson Osiolo for Rise of the Phoenix who got Sh3 million and Nairobi’s JR Animation Studios which got Sh3.3 million for Shoelace, Sunset by Owino & Angewa from Kisumu got Sh2 million, Kajiado’s Fullcoms Creative Limited got Sh2.143 million for Taila.

Post-Colonial by Nairobi based We Are Not the Machine Ltd got Sh2.5 million, and another Nairobi based Production Company Mojo Productions was granted Sh1.4 million for their Lawama Feature Film.

Tero by Kisumu based Nana Company Ltd got 1 million, while Wavamizi by Blackwell Films was granted Sh 1.2 million and Badbeats Creations also from Nairobi got Sh2.1 million for Discover Kenya Ultimate Race.