Key suspect in Velvine Nungari suspected murder released on bail





Joseph Kinyua Murimi, the main suspect in the death of 24-year-old waitress Velvine Nungari Kinyanjui, has been released on a cash bail of Sh200,000.

Murimi was granted bail by a Kiambu court in a virtual hearing in which the prosecution’s application to continue holding him for 30 more days was rejected.

Delivering the ruling, Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi directed the key suspect to be reporting to Kiamumbi police station every Thursday.

The case will be mentioned on April 29.

Nungari, who worked at Ruiru’s Destiny Park, was found in a room at Sinnot Hotel where she had been with Murimi and rushed to hospital after allegedly being raped before she later passed away on March 9 while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

An autopsy report revealed that she had suffered three fractures on her spinal cord with bruises and fluid deposits consistent with sexual assault.