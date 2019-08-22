Keroche heiress now begs Uhuru to intervene in her parents’ plight

The daughter of Keroche Breweries owner, Anerlisa Muigai, has written an open letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta begging him to intervene and save her parents.

Her letter, through social media, comes just an hour after her parents, Tabitha Karanja and Joseph Karanja, who are the directors of the company, were arrested in connection to allegations of evading taxes amounting Sh14.45 billion since 2015.

“Dear Our President (Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta), I am writing in regards to our local entrepreneurs. I am humbly requesting you to intervene and help/protect us all in businesses. We chose you as our President. Everyday our local entrepreneurs are being fought. We trust and believe that you will do something about it. Thank you. #BuyKenya #BuildKenya,” Anerlisa’s message reads.

At the same time, in yet another post, Anerlisa vent her frustration with the Judiciary over her parent’s tribulations.

“Our judiciary is just so rotten!!! How you harass such people who have contributed to the growth of the private sector for so many year!” her post, which had a portrait of her parents during happier times, read in part.

In an earlier post, after she knew her parents were in trouble, the CEO of Nero Company Ltd which produce bottled water, shared another picture of herself with her mum.

“It doesn’t matter what position you are in, nobody should ever watch their mother go through harassment. #iStandWithKeroche#iStandWithTabitha,” read the photo’s caption.