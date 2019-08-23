Keroche couple released on Sh27 million cash bail – VIDEO

Keroche Chief Executive Officer Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja have been released on a Sh10 million and Sh2 million cash bail respectively.

The two, who appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of tax evasion related to Sh14.45 billion that the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji claimed their firm failed to remit to the taxman.

The Magistrate while handing the bail said the terms would vary taking into consideration Mr Karanja’s health.

The Chairman, Mr Karanja is to pay Sh2 million within seven days while his wife, who is the CEO of the company, is to pay Sh10 million immediately.

The third accused Keroche Breweries was ordered to pay Sh15 million cash bail within seven days failure to which all the directors will be re-arrested.

The couple was also ordered to deposit passports with the court.

Mrs Karanja spent the night in police custody whereas her husband was released upon request by his doctor who said that his health is not in good shape.

