Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot speaks after 14-day self-quarantine

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who was on the same flight as the fourth coronavirus patient, has completed his 14-day self-quarantine and has a message for Kenyans.

The senator, who was one of those who decided to go public with their decision to test and self-quarantine, urged Kenyans to remain hopeful.

“Woke up with a heart filled with joy. Cleared the 14th day with no issue. It’s a tough season for every human being. Let us be vigilant, observe the health rules, pray, remain hopeful and together we shall most definitely win,” tweeted the legislator.

On Monday during an interview with the Nation, the Kericho senator said “it is life” because being on the same flight as someone who is ill is not something “you have control over.”

“I felt a bit scared at first, but it got easy with time. I self-quarantined, although I am not unwell and not exhibiting any symptoms of Covid-19. It feels so lonely to be in isolation,” he said. His movements were limited to a single room in his Nairobi home.

The legislator said he had a difficult time explaining to his daughter about his quarantine.

But he remains grateful to his family, relatives and friends who checked on him daily.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi last week urged members who travelled outside the country recently to self-quarantine for 14 days.