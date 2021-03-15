Join our Telegram Channel
#KenyaVsTanzania: Kenyans, Tanzanians brawl online before international friendly

By Hilary Kimuyu March 15th, 2021 1 min read

Harambee Stars is on Monday set to face Taifa Stars of Tanzania at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi as they intensify their preparations for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon) qualifiers.

But ahead of the 3pm match kick-off, Kenyans and Tanzanians are playing a totally different ball game altogether on Twitter.

The international friendly will be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions and the two neighbours are squaring it out on social media under the #KenyaVsTanzania hashtag.

It appears the ruthless reputation of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) has neighbouring meekly walking away from the challenge.

Kenyans came out with their guns blazing as a few Tanzanians tried their luck but failed.

 

 

 

 

 

In the weekend, Kenya defeated Bright Stars of South Sudan 1-0 in another friendly match held at the same venue, the local-based players will be looking to make it two wins in a row.

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia scored the winner with Bandari’s attacking midfielder Danson Chetambe, who made his debut for the national team, providing the assist.

Coach Jacob Mulee is using the friendly matches to gauge local-based players ahead of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Egypt on March 25 in Nairobi and Togo on March 29 in Lome.

Harambee Stars beat Taifa Stars 1-0 in a 2019 Cecafa Group B match and won 2-1 in their battle for third-place finish of the same competition.

