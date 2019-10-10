Kenyatta University students become the butt of #ParteAfterParte online jokes

A tweep has left the online community in stitches with his creative troll of Kenyatta University students.

The University was closed indefinitely on Wednesday following student unrest which was witnessed on Monday and Tuesday.

Embakasi Finest, as he refers himself on Twitter, posted what could arguably be termed as the perfect troll, bashing KU students for causing unnecessary chaos at the school.

Using the trending hashtag #ParteAfterParte, he posted a short video capturing pupils reciting a poem.

The children, who are dressed in school uniforms, proceed to deliver one verse of their poem.

“KU (Kenyatta University) mnagoma, mnatakaa? #ParteAfterParte after parte, surely Comrades! Yes Bana!” tweeted @ThisisMboya.

The #ParteAfterParte joke has been trending since Wednesday after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared October 10, as a public holiday.

#ParteAfterParte

Kenyans, who mostly like using any free time they get to make merry, started sharing on social media how they were going to spend the holiday.

The #ParteAfterParte hashtag was coined from a homosexuality debate that aired on NBS Uganda in 2012.

The interview was between Pastor Sempa and Human Rights activist Pepe Julian.

At one point the interview turned into a shouting match between Pastor Sempa and the former accused the latter of living a life of party after party since people in same sex relationships cannot have children.

Ugandan artiste Big Trill even made a song out of it, that currently has more than 50,000 views on YouTube.