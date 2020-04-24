Kenya’s first PhD marine scientist has died

Renowned Kenyan professor, Mohammed Hyder Matano has died.

According to Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Prof Matano died at his home on Thursday night.

Joho, while condoling with the family, said the late was a great scholar.

Prof Matano was privileged to serve his community in Mombasa, and at the national level, in government boards, he added.

Hyder was also the first PhD marine scientist in the country.

Joho shared his tribute on social media.

“Mombasa mourns the loss of one of its great sons, Prof. Mohamed Hyder Matano. A great scholar and known to many across the world for his knowledge, wisdom, kindness and humility,” Joho said.

“To his family, I extend my profound and sincere condolences. May the Almighty assuage your grief and grant you patience to endure this great loss. We pray to Allah (SWT) to accept all his good deeds, forgive all his sins and may the Almighty grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” he condoled.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said, “My condolences to the family of Prof. Mohammed Hyder. A renowned scholar and mentor who advised and guided me from my early days as mayor of Mombasa. He was a great leader. May Allah grant him the highest levels of Jannah. Ameen.”