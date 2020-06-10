Kenya’s Covid-19 recoveries cross 1,000 mark as 175 are discharged

Kenyan on Wednesday recorded 175 recoveries of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing to 1,048 the total number of people who have been discharged.

“We are delighted to inform you that we have discharged the highest number of patients in a single 24-hour period; we have discharged 175 patients from the various facilities who have recovered from the coronavirus disease,” said Health CAS Rashid Aman.

At the same time, 105 new cases have been recorded bringing the number to 3,094.

Dr Aman said that the latest numbers are out of the 2,273 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 102,696 tests have been conducted to date with the youngest new Covid-19 case being a two-year-old while the oldest is 77.

One patient succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 89. The patient had been admitted at a Nairobi hospital.

Out of Wednesday’s cases, 96 are Kenyans and nine are foreigners; 77 are male and 28 female.

The cases are distributed in the following counties, Nairobi with 43, Busia 18, Mombasa 11, Turkana seven, Migori six, Kwale and Kiambu have five each.

Kilifi, Machakos and Taita Taveta recorded three cases while Kisumu had cases two with Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Kajiado and Garissa a case each.

A breakdown of the figures in relation to sub-counties within Nairobi saw Ruaraka record 14, Lang’ata five and Dagoretti North and Kamukunji four each.

Embakassi East, Embakassi West and Kibra recorded three cases each.

Starehe and Westlands recorded two cases while Makadara, Mathare and Embakasi South each recorded only one case.

All the 18 cases recorded in Busia, according to the Health Ministry, were truck drivers similar to the seven cases in Turkana.

“As we can see, we are seeing the issue of truck drivers rising at the various border points. Particularly at Busia and Malaba. As a Ministry, we are working very closely with the County Government of Busia to provide them with the necessary support to address the situation,” added Aman.

In Mombasa, Kisauni recorded five cases, Likoni four and Mvita two.