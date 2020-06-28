Kenya’s Covid-19 cases surpass 6000 mark

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya surpassed the 6000-mark after 259 tests returned positive results on Sunday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi confirmed the development in an address to the media.

LATEST COUNTY

The results, which are from 2718 samples tested in the last 24 hours, brings total number of recorded cases in the country 6,070.

Of the latest cases, 127 were recorded in Nairobi, Mombasa had 39, Kiambu 22, Machakos 16 and Busia 11.

The other cases were recorded in Makueni (9), Nakuru (9), Uasin Gishu (9) Kilifi (5), Kajiado (3), Kisumu (2), Lamu (2), Garissa (2), Marsabit (2) and Kwale (1).

Lamu now becomes the latest county to record a case, bringing the total number of counties with Covid-19 cases to 41.

RECOVERIES

All those who returned positive results are Kenyans apart from three with the youngest being an eight-month old baby and the oldest being 92 years.

At the same time, 35 patients have been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,971.

The country has recorded two more deaths bring the total number of fatalities to 143.

Dr Mwangangi emphasized the need for Kenyans to remain cautious and adhere to the health measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the disease.

“There are those who wear masks when they spot an enforcement officer and remove them immediately after. Others do not wear the masks properly and fail to cover the nose. That is dangerous,” she explained.