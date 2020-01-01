Kenyans who died abroad in 2019

A number of Kenyans in 2019 died while away from the country in deaths that were captured by the media.

Here are some of those death that made headlines locally:

Martin Moto aka Berlin – Germany



Mr Martin Moto aka Berlin went missing in November 2019, a few days later he was found dead. His body was retrieved from an underground train station known as Osloer Strabe in Gesundbrunne, Germany.

Britney – Germany

Britney, a 15-year-old girl, reportedly went missing and days later was found dead. The minor is said to have quarrelled with her mother before she hurriedly left their home in Drewitz in Potsdam, Germany but failed to return. Her body was discovered by a man who had gone fishing in River Havel.

Rita Awuor – Germany

Rita Awuor’s body was found in June 2019 dumped in a forest in Germany. The family reported that she went missing on April 5, 2019- saying that she was last seen dropping off her children at a neighbour’s house.

Norah Borus – US

She was a top student in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and was found dead at her on-campus residence in US in June 2019. Ms Borus was a student at Stanford University and the management of the institution said the cause of her death had not been established.

Jelagat Cheruiyot – Australia

Nancy Jelagat Cheruiyot was found dead in her apartment in Osbourne Park, Australia, days after the family reported that she had gone missing. This happened on May 30, 2019. Police officers declared her death as a homicide and immediately launched investigations into the mater.

Moses Maina – US



Moses Maina allegedly committed suicide in Chicago in the United States in March 2019. Maina was quickly cremated without the family being informed about it and concerns were raised with how the burial took place.

Mercy Muthui – Netherlands



Mercy Muthui, 32, a Kenyan musician wad found dead in a ditch near her home in the Netherlands in February. Her death saw her husband identified as Daniel Erhardt who reported her missing arrested but later released him.