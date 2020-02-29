Kenyans urge flyers to cancel KQ over whistle blower saga

Kenya Airways’ popularity among Kenyans appears to be waning as they are now threatening to stop flying the national flag carrier over an incident involving the China Souther Airline.

The national carrier has been the topic of discussion on social media after the arrival of a Southern China Airline with 239 passengers, landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this week.

However, what seems to have irked Kenyans is the suspension of one of KQ’s employees Gire Ali, for sharing a video exposing the poor handling and management of passengers arriving from China.

Former presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot is among the few Kenyans who have stated their decisions to cancel tickets with KQ and use other airlines.

As a platinum member with the SkyTeam that includes @KenyaAirways, I have cancelled my ticket to Kigali because of #KQ's conspiracy to endanger lives of 47 million Kenyans. #GireAli is a patriot who exposed #coronavirusInkenya. He should be rewarded. Not suspended. pic.twitter.com/AklrYtLN7x — #PunguzaMizigoKenya (@EAukot) February 28, 2020

Other Kenyans had this to say:

Utterly reprehensible, thank you Bro for this act of courage. How can KQ do this to a REAL Patriot. This is not politics, at stake are lives of million of people. — Prof J. Ole Kiyiapi (@JamesOleKiyiapi) February 28, 2020

I’m with you on this one. — Emma Too™ (@Emma999Too) February 28, 2020

Well in Sir, this should be a movement 💯 — Brian Osoro (@brayanosoro) February 28, 2020

I served my divorce papers to @KenyaAirways along time ago .That marriage had tested me to new levels . — First of Her Name (@JoyOwango) February 28, 2020

We should all boycott @KenyaAirways — MorenaMwix (@MwixMorena) February 28, 2020