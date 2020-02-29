Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Kenyans urge flyers to cancel KQ over whistle blower saga

By Sylvania Ambani February 29th, 2020 1 min read

Kenya Airways’ popularity among Kenyans appears to be waning as they are now threatening to stop flying the national flag carrier over an incident involving the China Souther Airline.

The national carrier has been the topic of discussion on social media after the arrival of a Southern China Airline with 239 passengers, landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this week.

Related Stories

However, what seems to have irked Kenyans is the suspension of one of KQ’s employees Gire Ali, for sharing a video exposing the poor handling and management of passengers arriving from China.

Former presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot is among the few Kenyans who have stated their decisions to cancel tickets with KQ and use other airlines.

Other Kenyans had this to say:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Cop in Mama Lucy shooting saga to spend more time in custody