Kenyans troll CS Kiunjuri with ‘locust’ pictures

Kenyans have trolled Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri after he asked them to take pictures of insects they suspect to be locust and post on social media so the ministry can confirm if there were desert locust.

“If you see any insect that you suspect could be a locust, take a picture and post on social media so we can confirm for you what insect it really is,” he said.

The advice followed the rapid spread of desert locusts, which have so far been sighted in Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo and Samburu.

He was responding to claims that Kenyans had also spotted the insects in Meru leaving farmers in panic over their miraa plantations.

Cheeky Kenyans shared funny images asking the CS to confirm if they were locusts.

Spotted at a Garage in Isiolo, CS Kiunjuri confirm if it's a locust… pic.twitter.com/x1YCDGw3uZ — THE DUKE OF ISIOLO (KHK) (@Happy_kulayo) January 10, 2020

Just found this dudu in our office basement parking. Which government agency am I supposed to report to so they can tell me whether its a locust or not? pic.twitter.com/W44r3G3QWe — Kalamzinga (@Kalasinga_) January 10, 2020

spotted this and took a picture. Looks more of a locust but am not sure. Confirm please pic.twitter.com/gg3grdzIQE — Siyad Abdigedi (@SAbdigedi) January 11, 2020

Please kiunjuri confirm whether this is a locust. It's coming towards my farm🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/lNtj0VPfgW — 🇰🇪KenyanQueen👅, E.G.H🇰🇪💫 (@GeorgeOnsase) January 10, 2020

Hi CS Kiunjuri, kindly confirm if this is a locust. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/71hsC9jx12 — Shikoh Kihika (@Shikohkihika) January 10, 2020

CS Kiunjuri : If you see an insect resembling locust, take a photo.

Kenya 001: Hold my beer😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L3ifSFBUPk — Muthoni Njakwe (@muthoni_njakwe) January 10, 2020

CS Kiunjuri please confirm where this insect is a Locust! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DzbLraJRBD — Tabaka Finnest🇰🇪 (@TabakaFinnest) January 10, 2020