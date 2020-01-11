Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans troll CS Kiunjuri with ‘locust’ pictures

By Keshi Ndirangu January 11th, 2020 1 min read

Kenyans have trolled Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri after he asked them to take pictures of insects they suspect to be locust and post on social media so the ministry can confirm if there were desert locust.

“If you see any insect that you suspect could be a locust, take a picture and post on social media so we can confirm for you what insect it really is,” he said.

The advice followed the rapid spread of desert locusts, which have so far been sighted in Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo and Samburu.

He was responding to claims that Kenyans had also spotted the insects in Meru leaving farmers in panic over their miraa plantations.

Cheeky Kenyans shared funny images asking the CS to confirm if they were locusts.

