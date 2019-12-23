Kenyans think they have failed their country for doing the right thing

The ‘I have failed you’ meme has been on the internet for a while, but things got interesting over the weekend when Kenyans quoted and tweeted a tweet about how they have failed the country by not participating in peculiar Kenyan habits.

The original meme is from an image where Dexter (Cartoon Network character in a TV show) looks up to a poster of Albert Einstein in his locker and says “I have failed you.”

It has been photoshopped to change Einstein to a character or person who is held in high regard by some groups.

A tweep photoshopped it and put a Kenyan flag and the reaction was wild.

Here are a few of what Kenyans think they have failed for doing the right thing.

When you agree to meet with someone at 2:30 pm in town and you actually meet at 2:30 pm — Davis Ombuki (@yourexombuki) December 21, 2019

When you throw away shopping bags instead of keeping them under the sink — Kirima Nturibi (@K_mountainous) December 22, 2019

When you say toothpaste instead of colgate😢 — Thorn Isaac (@ThornIsaac) December 21, 2019

When you go to a friend’s house and you fail to ask them, “huku mnalipa rent how much? Kuna kuwanga na shida ya maji? Ni ya kanjo ama borehole? Iko included kwa rent ama ni separate? “ — Kenia 🇰🇪 (@vinnie_kenia) December 21, 2019

Ukikosa kuweka vitu za kuosha viombo kwa mkebe ya blueband — Mututho BABA🇰🇪 (@MututhoSir) December 22, 2019

Ukikosa app ya loan kwa simu. — 🅰 🅳 🅼 🅸 🅽 😎🇰🇪😎 (@Abonyo_Kogalo) December 21, 2019

When a cop stops you for breaking a traffic law and you don’t say ‘Afande wacha tuelewane’ — Timothy (@TimGathima) December 21, 2019

When U get something done the first day instead of waiting for long queues at the last minute. — Njambi (@missNjambi) December 22, 2019

When you leave the house without checking the door again to ensure that you’ve locked up. — Kikonde Righa (@kikonderigha) December 21, 2019