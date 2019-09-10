Kenyans showing no sympathy for Nyoro, Itumbi and Murkomen

The Jubilee party’s Tanga Tanga faction, which is affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto, is now claiming the government is ‘victimizing’ them.

Kenyans on the other hand have shown no sympathy to these ‘victims’, reminding them that just a few years ago they were praising the same government for the political privileges they enjoyed.

On social media, Kenyans have targeted Majority Leader of the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen and Dennis Itumbi who tweeted about their colleagues’ ‘mistreatment’.

Their outcry comes in the wake of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro’s tribulations which led to his arrest on Monday evening.

I am actually surprised that @NdindiNyoro has been arrested. I hope the @IG_NPS remembers that power is transient and that we are merely temporary trustees in the offices bestowed upon us to serve and not to oppress others. I hope the @ODPP_KE will stand up to be counted! — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 9, 2019



Itumbi on his part wrote:

Approach to law & Order…@RailaOdinga illegally swears himself in as President. – Handed security & Chase Cars@NdindiNyoro – Attends church and contributes 200k while demanding observance of political protocol -Arrest him! Justice for the rich.

Justice for the Hustler. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 9, 2019

While Nyoro has since been released by the police, on social media Kenyans were unapologetic.

Selective amnesia is a bad decease Wakili. How many have been arrested before this alleged thug? You’re presumed innocent until proven guilty. Relax bro — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) September 9, 2019

Your comparison shows your level of pettiness. — Akinyi Abongo (@MaureenAkinyi19) September 9, 2019

Sasa the same gova inakohoa na wenyewe hawataki kuitika. They are only getting a drop of what they celebrated against NASA supporters and yet their cry is deafening 😂😂😂 — Clement Police (@cotendoh) September 9, 2019

What is this guy high On,how do you Put Raila Odinga in one Sentence with Ndindi Nyoro,nowander you still have a long way in terms of Viewing things for what they are and Blinded by your Contempt and Sycophancy! — LAFFERIERE… (@rochieng20) September 10, 2019

When the axe entered the forest,the trees said to each other,”Do not worry,the handle in that axe is one of us.”🌳that’s @kipmurkomen,you didn’t stand up to be counted,when others were being oppressed.

Now tables have turned,you want us to see you as a human rights defender? — Webian Clearing & Forwarding Agency (@kigamewebber) September 9, 2019