Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Kenyans showing no sympathy for Nyoro, Itumbi and Murkomen

By Hilary Kimuyu September 10th, 2019 2 min read

The Jubilee party’s Tanga Tanga faction, which is affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto, is now claiming the government is ‘victimizing’ them.

Kenyans on the other hand have shown no sympathy to these ‘victims’, reminding them that just a few years ago they were praising the same government for the political privileges they enjoyed.

OTHER ARTICLES

On social media, Kenyans have targeted Majority Leader of the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen and Dennis Itumbi who tweeted about their colleagues’ ‘mistreatment’.

Their outcry comes in the wake of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro’s tribulations which led to his arrest on Monday evening.


Itumbi on his part wrote:

While Nyoro has since been released by the police, on social media Kenyans were unapologetic.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Colleagues rally behind young Citizen journalist who was...