Kenyans roll eyes after Anyang Nyong’o appoints himself acting Health CEC

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has left tongues wagging following his decision to appoint himself as the acting health County Executive Committee Member (CEC) in a county reshuffle on Friday, March 20.

A press release by county secretary Godfrey Kigochi listed the names of the new appointees before announcing Nyong’o as the new Kisumu County Health CEC in an acting capacity.

“In the meantime, the Department of Health and Sanitation shall be managed by the governor himself before the appointment of a substantive CECM,” the press release read in part.

According to Prof Nyong’o, the move to restructure the county council was aimed at enhancing service delivery in the region.

Dr Joyce Atieno Osogo and Professor Judith Miguda Attyang are among the new CECs for Roads, Public Works and Transport and Business, Cooperatives, and Marketing dockets in the county respectively.

Attyang’s new appointment comes barely a year since the county boss nominated her as the acting CEC for Health after sending the former Health boss Rosemary Obara packing citing ‘search for a better manager’ in May 2019.

However, the governor’s move seemed to elicit mixed reactions across the divide.

“I support that. Anyang has health interest on his heart! I have witnessed it on different occasions,” stated Anncieta Mukiri.

“Nyong’o is very good in health policy matters…. So he knows what he is doing…. And he is not your average scholars you see around here talking tough in TV shows,” wrote Oliver Omondi.

However, the move evidently rubbed some people the wrong way who took to social media to vent.

“I thought we have other learned pple in kisumu who can fit the post very well…,”wondered Symon Kindagor.

“That is how BBI is confused…You mean there are no learned people who can take that position in Kisumu!!!He believes he is the only one,” opined Kemboi J.

“He could just have done like sonko, transferring some duties to national government and be left with lighter duties,” wrote Peter Kinyua

“Anyang nyongo did nothing when he was medical services minister in the coalition govt,” opined Ahmed Abdi

“So in short he will be earning twice. Drawing twice salary from our taxes??? Such a “clever” guy,” opined Derrick Ombisi