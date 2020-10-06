Kenyans react to Magoha’s back to school announcement





Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha on Tuesday announced the re-opening of public and private schools following six months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes just a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta said the reopening of institutions of learning will remain on hold as the education ministry explores modalities of ensuring Covdi-19 prevention protocols can be enforced in strict conformity with health ministry guidelines.

But Prof Magoha’s announcement has been received by mixed reactions from Kenyans on social media.

Education Cs George Magoha wakes Up and decide the fate of Student without even consulting anybody.🤦😅😅

Grade 4 — Wangar_i 🇰🇪 (@Anita_Wangarii) October 6, 2020

Busy teachers racing to finalize this year’s syllabus..

Education CS George Magoha

Grade 4 pic.twitter.com/9LjTWYaSwb — [email protected] (@kiliambiti) October 6, 2020

Education CS George Magoha pic.twitter.com/VCXw2rN7le — Omasir (@OmasirePaul) October 6, 2020

My niece in #Grade 4 has said she won’t go to school and leave her brother in class 7 sleeping at home. This kafmen is funny… — Duchess of Kînoo (@mos_qo) October 6, 2020