Alcohol-football fans pass ‘unanimous’ verdict on closure of bars during census

By Sylvania Ambani August 21st, 2019 1 min read

No thank you sir! That is the ‘unanimous’ feedback given by Kenyans online following a directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to shutdown bars and entertainment joints on August 24 to 25 to allow for the national census exercise to take place.

Dr Matiang’i made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, saying the bars and public joints will be closed from 5pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday.

Kenyans on Twitter were mostly against this order. Football fans, who enjoy watching live matches with friends at entertainment joints in town and in their hoods, particularly seem slighted by this order.

Others – alcohol fans – complained of the inconveniences the order will cause.

Here are some of their thoughts:

