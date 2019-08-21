Alcohol-football fans pass ‘unanimous’ verdict on closure of bars during census

No thank you sir! That is the ‘unanimous’ feedback given by Kenyans online following a directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to shutdown bars and entertainment joints on August 24 to 25 to allow for the national census exercise to take place.

Dr Matiang’i made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, saying the bars and public joints will be closed from 5pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday.

Kenyans on Twitter were mostly against this order. Football fans, who enjoy watching live matches with friends at entertainment joints in town and in their hoods, particularly seem slighted by this order.

Others – alcohol fans – complained of the inconveniences the order will cause.

Here are some of their thoughts:

Matiangi is just a scared Liverpool fan who doesnt want Arsenal fans to come out on Saturday to support their team mscheeeew 😏 — Gidi Ogidi (@GidiOgidi) August 21, 2019

Inafaa tutaftie CS Matiangi slay queen kama huyo wa Linturi…. jama anaamuaje kufunga bars for two days!!!! — Research Consultant (@Rube_Mfalme) August 21, 2019

Matiangi afunge Bar ata 8am ni sawa 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GEwavm5yxa — aleckie ronald (@SirAlexas) August 21, 2019

I hope Bar and Restaurant owners association will go to court to stop that nonsense by Fred Matiangi. — Larky Luke Oj© (@LukeOj) August 21, 2019

Matiangi is behaving like if this is the first time we are having a census in Kenya — Wess Kym (@WeslyKym) August 21, 2019