Kenyans react after Uhuru ends Eastleigh, Old town lockdown

Kenyans on Saturday evening reacted differently following an executive order by President Uhuru Kenyatta who lifted cessation of movement order into and out of Eastleigh and Old Town as from 4am June 7, 2020.

For over a month, businesses in Eastleigh had been on standstill after an executive order banned entry and exit due to the then rising number of people who were testing positive for Covid-19.

Today, Kenyans reacted differently to the end of cessation.

Pumwani Hospital boss Geoffrey Mosiria said that the end of Cessation was timely especially for locals in Eastleigh.

“I support the move because locking them in one place was really affecting them,” he told Nairobi News on phone.