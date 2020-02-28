Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Kenyans rally behind suspended KQ whistle-blower

By Sylvania Ambani February 28th, 2020 1 min read

Kenyans are calling for unconditional reinstatement of suspended Kenya Airways (KQ) employee Gire Ali calling him a hero for being a whistle-blower.

Mr Ali was suspended by KQ for sharing a video exposing poor handling and management of passengers arriving from coronavirus-ravaged China.

Related Stories

According to the letter signed by the Chief Human Resources Officer Evelyne Munyoki, Mr Ali is to appear before an investigating team.

But Kenyans on Twitter are now bashing the national flag carrier saying he did nothing wrong.

They said Mr Ali is a patriot and a true hero who helped reveal something that is of interest to the whole country.

Since its outbreak in early this year, countries around the world have been put on high alert to take extra precaution of passengers travelling from countries ravaged by the virus.

QUARANTINED

The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan city of China that has since been quarantined. The virus has spread to more than 25 countries across the world, killing about 2,400 people so far.

Below is what KOT had to say:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Watch the terrifying moment a Fly 540 plane crash-lands in...