Kenyans rally behind suspended KQ whistle-blower

Kenyans are calling for unconditional reinstatement of suspended Kenya Airways (KQ) employee Gire Ali calling him a hero for being a whistle-blower.

Mr Ali was suspended by KQ for sharing a video exposing poor handling and management of passengers arriving from coronavirus-ravaged China.

According to the letter signed by the Chief Human Resources Officer Evelyne Munyoki, Mr Ali is to appear before an investigating team.

But Kenyans on Twitter are now bashing the national flag carrier saying he did nothing wrong.

They said Mr Ali is a patriot and a true hero who helped reveal something that is of interest to the whole country.

Since its outbreak in early this year, countries around the world have been put on high alert to take extra precaution of passengers travelling from countries ravaged by the virus.

QUARANTINED

The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan city of China that has since been quarantined. The virus has spread to more than 25 countries across the world, killing about 2,400 people so far.

Below is what KOT had to say:

#GireAli must be reinstated, the idiots and rookie individuals in the management of KQ should be ashamed for running an airline that operates on lose and exposing Kenyans to the noble corona virus — PETER NDUKUI CHARLES (@CharlesNdukui) February 28, 2020

It is courtesy of Ali Gire that we knew Chinese plane land in Kenya daily. KQ has suspended him for telling Kenyans the truth, let us #BoycottKQ till flights from China are stopped and Gire is reinstated #uhurumustgo #coronavirusInkenya #UhuruKenyatta @Asamoh_ @ItsMutai pic.twitter.com/NZh9771mZo — Diba nagele (@hdiba23) February 28, 2020

Kenya Airways are being petty REINSTATE ALI GIRE! Ali GIRE is a patriot — AbuSakeena (@FauzKhalid) February 28, 2020

Gire Ali is a hero for exposing the incompetence of the government https://t.co/PV9EIEPkeQ — ✌️ (@kolinz_) February 28, 2020

One comrade was recently fired for asking Matiangi to queue. Mr Gire Ali was suspended yesterday for filming arrival of the Chinese. Solidarity with comrades. @bonifacemwangi — Abdi Mohamed (@oxford92) February 28, 2020

Hey brother @AtakiltGyreh Gire Ali do not panick…stay calm…Kenyans of goodwill are behind you…You saved me and 48m other Kenyans because you are a true patriot.#coronavirusInkenya #ChinaCoronaVirus# — Mamo Ali (@MamoAli15) February 28, 2020

#GireAli you are a hero , your actions made many aware of imminent danger that was being hidden from the public. Soldier on. — ole bosco (@vientovrg) February 28, 2020