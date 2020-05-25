Join our Telegram Channel
Kenyans pushing Coca-Cola to endorse little girl whose pictures have gonna viral

By Amina Wako May 25th, 2020 1 min read

Coca-Cola Company has been trending in Kenya courtesy of photos of one little girl from Baringo County.

The pictures of four-year-old Joy Jebiwott, in a traditional African set-up, has caught the attention of Kenyans who are pushing for the girl to secure an endorsement deal with the multinational soft drink company.

The images, taken by photographer Daggy Shy, captured the little girl in African wear in various poses, some alongside older women keeping with the African theme.

In some of the pictures, the girl with an infectious smile has been pictured quenching her thirst from a bottle of Coca-Cola.

According to the father, Jacob Keror, the pictures were taken at her grandmother’s home in Eldama Ravine where, alongside other children, who were being taught Kalenjin traditional culture.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter are saying:

