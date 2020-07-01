Join our Telegram Channel
Kenyans on Twitter demanding justice for DJ Evolve

By Sylvania Ambani July 1st, 2020 1 min read

It appears Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s past sins will continue to haunt him, thanks to Kenyans on Twitter demanding justice for Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve.

Owino, entered into the bad books of Kenyans after he shot DJ Evolve at a popular club in Nairobi in January this year. The incident was captured on video.

He was then charged with the attempted murder of the deejay and released on a Sh10 million bail.

Since then, DJ Evolve has been in hospital and was only recently discharged to continue recuperating at home.

LABOURED SPEECH

And just as the MP might have thought that his public image could not be tainted further, an exclusive interview of DJ Evolve that aired on NTV gave Kenyans a glimpse of the extent of the damage caused by the injuries he sustained from the shooting.

During the interview, the DJ struggled  with his speech as he narrated his story. In addition to this, he said that he is yet to recover full mobility of some of his body parts.

This awakened the wrath of Kenyans online who embarked on a fresh campaign to seek for justice for the Deejay.

