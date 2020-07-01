Kenyans on Twitter demanding justice for DJ Evolve

It appears Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s past sins will continue to haunt him, thanks to Kenyans on Twitter demanding justice for Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve.

Owino, entered into the bad books of Kenyans after he shot DJ Evolve at a popular club in Nairobi in January this year. The incident was captured on video.

He was then charged with the attempted murder of the deejay and released on a Sh10 million bail.

Since then, DJ Evolve has been in hospital and was only recently discharged to continue recuperating at home.

LABOURED SPEECH

And just as the MP might have thought that his public image could not be tainted further, an exclusive interview of DJ Evolve that aired on NTV gave Kenyans a glimpse of the extent of the damage caused by the injuries he sustained from the shooting.

During the interview, the DJ struggled with his speech as he narrated his story. In addition to this, he said that he is yet to recover full mobility of some of his body parts.

This awakened the wrath of Kenyans online who embarked on a fresh campaign to seek for justice for the Deejay.

I'm so sorry we have failed you for so long #DjEvolve stay strong brother. — Miss J (@mzuri_missJ) June 30, 2020

Hypocrisy of the highest order , you are seeking global attention when your fellow leader shot #DjEvolve recklessly but that life doesn't matter,or let's say that vote is useless to you.

Dy/dy humanity and politics. https://t.co/2t1YEWuaFn — Julius Ndegwa (@Ndegwa_JM) June 30, 2020

Because #DJEvolve is from a different social class, he will not get justice! This Kenya, Mnyonge hana haki 😭😭 — MrKerryMartin (@MrKerryMartin) June 30, 2020

Justice to the highest bidder is the nature of the Kenyan law. A reckless shot has robbed a young man his tools of work and a six months bed rest .

But what has the system done? It has kept quiet and watching.#BabuOwino#DjEvolve pic.twitter.com/W32cLbxyha — Julius Ndegwa (@Ndegwa_JM) June 30, 2020

#DjEvolve If there is one thing a government cannot hide from its people is the start of disaster. It will blow up! — Reinhard Otieno (@rjakom) June 30, 2020

Babu Owino thought teaching Kenyans children online would warranty him sympathy and make Kenyans forget the evil deed he did to #DjEvolve — 🗞 ✸ Woooof (@HoeGKendrick) June 30, 2020

I have never seen #BabuOwino, we have never talked. I’m in too much pain to talk to him. I only talk to God.I can’t talk to him because I see as if my child’s life has been destroyed – #DJEvolve's mum Felix Orinda pic.twitter.com/U93wZqwcXc — MonroseMurugi🇰🇪 (@MonroseMurugi) June 30, 2020