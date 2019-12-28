Kenyans nostalgic after Murkomen shares TBT with Panasonic radio

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday morning shared an old family photo on his social media pages which drew different reactions from Kenyans.

Mr Murkomen shared an old photo with his parents and brother which he said was taken during the 1987 festive season.

In the photo, the senator is seen standing next to his brother as their mother holds them.

Their father on the other end is seen carrying a big radio which was a real deal during the old days. The family is flanked by other people.

“Christmas season 1987. Mum holding me with my follower Amos. Dad holding his precious machine,” the senator captioned the photo.

Christmas season 1987. Mum holding me with my follower Amos. Dad holding his precious machine 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BnpI6HGnNg — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 27, 2019

Here are some of the reactions by Kenyans;

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said, “Thank God for this far that you have come.”

Tony Kibet said “Hiyo tenje natambua. Half of the kids here have no idea what side A and B. Let alone a tape.”

“Haha haha at 1987 you had shoes, big up,” commented Gideon Kitheka.

Ndunda Eric added, ” hii machine ingesifiwa village mzima..Then,music was music,”

“Ilikua inawekwa ndani ya container ya empty 20 liter ama clay pot for more bass sound,” Caroline Kogei tweeted.