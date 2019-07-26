Kenyans mourn MP Ken Okoth with glowing tributes

Kenyans have shared glowing tributes as they eulogized the late Kibra Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth, who died on Friday afternoon at Nairobi Hospital.

Mr Okoth has been battling Colorectal Cancer, since early this year. He sought treatment abroad where he stayed for five months and returned home early this month.

He made his first public appearance in his constituency on July 7, when he attended the Annual Kibra Music Festival.

According to family members, Okoth was rushed to hospital on Thursday night after his condition worsened.

Politicians, friends and family members swamped social media to share their messages of condolences.

ODM leader, Raila Odinga, was among prominent political figures who first sent their messages of condolences to Okoth’s family.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our MP Hon. @kenokoth. Ken battled Cancer with unique bravery while serving his voters to the last minutes of his life. May God grant peace and strength to his family and may he Rest In Peace,” Odinga said.

Here are some of the messages of condolences that have been sent to the bereaved family:

National Assembly Speaker J.B Muturi: “It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Kibra MP, Hon. Ken Okoth, after gallantly fighting the illness that afflicted him. Ken was a visionary, indefatigable and exceptional legislator whose commitment to House and constituency duties was unmatched.”

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen: “Go well my brother Hon. Ken Okoth. You exemplified greatness. You radiated love. You were brilliant. You served your people well. You bore the burden of that monster with grace and strength. You will forever remain an inspiration to many. Fare thee well Mhesh!”

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda: “Sincere Condolences to the Family, Kibra Constituents and friends of Hon. Ken Okoth. May He Rest In Peace. His legacy will leave on forever. I worked with him when you founded SDG caucus this parliament and his passion to serve is an inspiration. Cancer has robbed us a hero.”

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria: “Soooooo sad and heart wrenching to receive the news of the passing on of my colleague and wonderful friend Hon Ken Okoth, a man with whom we shared many things but foremost our passion for supporting education. Ken was an exceptional human being. RIP my brother.”

KTN news anchor Linda Ogutu: “Yaaaaaaniiii I am broken Spoke on his health, kept telling him to fight #RIP my friend Ken Okoth.”

Central Bank of Kenya Head of Communications: “Yes, none of us will make it out of this gig alive. But sometimes, they take them far too soon. Hon. Ken Okoth was one of the good ones, leaving a legacy far beyond his time on earth and period in leadership. Hamba kahle, mhesh. May we accomplish a fraction of what you managed.”