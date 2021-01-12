Join our Telegram Channel
Kenyans livid as Balala picks Naomi Campbell as tourism ambassador

By Hilary Kimuyu January 12th, 2021 2 min read

Kenyans on social media have been angered by the Ministry of Tourism’s decision to appoint British supermodel Naomi Campbell as the Magical Kenya International Ambassador.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said Campbell has been tasked with promoting Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world.

In a statement, the Ministry said the appointment was agreed upon following a meeting between the 50-year-old English model and Tourism Ministry Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

“We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand,” Balala said in a press statement.

Campbell, on her part, thanked the Kenya government for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast, including the upgrading of the Malindi Airport to international standards.

“I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course credited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite gold professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience,” she said.

The model spent her holidays in Kenya residing at the exclusive Billionaire Resort, a luxurious complex reportedly owned by her ex, Italian businessman and former Formula One team executive, Flavio Briatore.

Campbell, who was on her third trip to Kenya, however, declined to speak to the press and has been keeping news on her trip to the serene North Coast town under wraps.

During her last visit to the country, she caused quite a buzz when she posed nude in Malindi’s exotic spots and later speaking to Vogue, she said the nude photography was long overdue.

Her other visit to Malindi was in 2014 over the Christmas holidays but it was for charity.

Here is what some Kenyans had to say about her appointment with majority arguing that the role should have been given to a Kenyan.

 

 

 

 

While others thought she was the right choice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

