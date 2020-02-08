Kenyans line up to pay last respects to Mzee Moi – PHOTOS

Thousands of Kenyans on Saturday morning formed long queues along the City Hall Way waiting to enter Parliament grounds to view the body of the late retired President Daniel Moi. Moi died on Tuesday.

His body was ferried to Parliament grounds on a military truck with his casket was draped with the Kenyan flag as it made its way from the Lee Funeral Home to through Valley Road.

Despite an earlier report by PS Kibicho Karanja that the Family of President Moi will escort the body, his family curiously arrived at the parliament grounds at around 9.30am aboard the National Youth Service (NYS) buses and under police escort.

Allowed to proceed

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta made their way to Parliament at around 10:20am and were the first people to view the body.

The Deputy President and other dignitaries also got a chance to view the body before members of the public were allowed to proceed.

On Sunday and Monday, the viewing of the body will begin at 8am and close at 5pm.

On Tuesday, February 11, the gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from Parliament Buildings to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National Memorial Service.

The National Memorial Service will be an inter-denominational Service, led by the African Inland Church (AIC).

Kibicho has urged all Kenyans to participate in the activities leading up to the burial of the late Moi.

Several Heads of State and former leaders of other countries are expected to attend the burial slated for Wednesday, February 12, 2020