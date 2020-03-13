Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Kenyans in panic mode after confirmation of coronavirus

By Sylvania Ambani March 13th, 2020 1 min read

Shock and despair engulfed Kenyans after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed the first case of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The patient is a Kenyan woman who is currently in isolation at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit.

Related Stories

Most Kenyans on Twitter were in denial as they lamented how their worst fears have been confirmed.

Kenya becomes the 12th country in Africa to have a confirmed case.

This is what they said:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
WATCH: First coronavirus patient in Kenya is black –...