Kenyans in panic mode after confirmation of coronavirus

Shock and despair engulfed Kenyans after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed the first case of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The patient is a Kenyan woman who is currently in isolation at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit.

Most Kenyans on Twitter were in denial as they lamented how their worst fears have been confirmed.

Kenya becomes the 12th country in Africa to have a confirmed case.

This is what they said:

Hatutakufa, kifo kishindwe. Hatutakufa hadi tutimize ndoto zetu. #coronavirusinKenya — njoroge kuria (@njoroo97) March 13, 2020

#coronavirusinKenya this is serious! I don't like the anxiety though! God help us aki 😥 — Joanne Nagi ♕ (@Ytherah) March 13, 2020

GOVERNMENT should plan to to give financial relief to workers who are ill, caring for others due to the virus or are quarantined and are unable to work. State intervention should not be limited mitigation and treatment only. #coronavirusinKenya — Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) March 13, 2020

Whoaa 💔 Mimi naenda Bomet kesho Sasa 😂😫#coronavirusinKenya — Sad boy Lixel (@lixel_amos) March 13, 2020

A Woman! First Kenyan to diplay the symptoms. #coronavirusinKenya

I guess the beginning of the end might come upon us….was her name Eve by any chance?? #KOT — agoiharry (@agoiharry) March 13, 2020

We should skip 2020 😭 what a threat #coronavirusinKenya — Asewe Vincent (@asewe_vince) March 13, 2020

So the lady got tested on 5th march 2020 results confirmed today and perhaps she was told to self quarantine for 14 days ……. we could be having thousands of Kenyans infected right now. I'm scared !!

#coronavirusinKenya — Nyakwar Owuoth (@EdwinLallo) March 13, 2020