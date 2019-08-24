Kenyans have a ball with hilarious memes on upcoming census

With just few hours to the 2019 National Census exercise kickoff, Kenyans have been camping on social media to express some of their fears and concerns about the process.

However, amidst all the talk about the census, Kenyans have been able to live up to their reputation of being able to find humour in any situation.

Enumerators accompanied by police and local leaders will be knocking on peoples doors from 5pm on August 24.

The process is scheduled to take place throughout the night. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i even ordered the shutdown of bars and entertainment joints over the weekend to allow for the smooth proceeding of the process.

Some of the questions to be asked include relationship status, details of children, and household assets among other things.

Kenyans on social media put their creative minds together to come up with hilarious memes, and comments from the census.

From how hard-pressed promiscuous partners will find it on answering questions on the number of partners they have, to how they are going to welcome the enumerators at 2am in the morning, the memes and comments kept flowing in.