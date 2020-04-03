Kenyans have 2 days to obtain facemasks

You only have just two days to ensure that you have a facemask following the new directive by the government on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Addressing the media at Afya House, the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe directed Kenyans to obtain facemasks in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, which is on the increase in the country.

The CS further urged bodaboda and Public Service Vehicles (PSV) operators to make sure that they have facemasks for their protection as well as their passengers.

“PSV and bodaboda operators shall be required to ensure that all their passengers and everybody they carry have masks on to help avert further spread of this disease,” the CS said.

He also stated that the government had identified a number of stakeholders who would assist in producing facemasks and distribute them across the country.

“We shall start producing and distributing face masks across the country. The masks will be made available to the public with the help of chiefs and bodaboda operators,” he said.

According to Kagwe, facemasks will be readily available for sale in the shops at affordable prices for Kenyans who will not be fortunate to get them.

“Every Kenyan is expected to have a mask as these will be available for sale to everyone at affordable prices.

This comes even as the process of standardisation for the facemasks is underway in the wake of rising confirmed cases of coronaviruses in the country which currently stand at 110.

Barely three days ago, Kitui County got the go-ahead to manufacture facemasks after Governor Charity Ngilu got approvals from the Ministry of Health and Kenya Revenue Officials.

The move gave Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) the greenlight for mass production of the protective gear.