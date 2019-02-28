Kenyans ‘erect’ corruption billboard as things move from bad to worse





Kenyans online have crafted a creative way of highlighting the recurrent revelations of multi-billion corruption scandals by the local newspapers.

Kenyans were on Wednesday circulating a billboard-like, creatively designed poster on various social media platforms, carrying many newspaper headlines that exposed mega corruption stories.

With the front page stories that have been published in major newspapers in the country well pasted on the ‘billboard’, netizens, including political leaders condemned the state of affairs in the country where no public money appears to be safe.

Some Kenyans sarcastically suggested that such billboards should be erected in the city and major entry points in the country, for the outside world to see.

“Goodmorning Kenya, a friend has just sent me this shocking summary of corruption scandals rocking our Country. I almost vomited out of disgust! I am calling Kenyans of all walks of life to stand up and say…Enough is enough!! This has to stop. We simply cannot go on like this…” Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior joined the discussion, as he shared the ‘billboard’.

Some of the headlines in the papers shared are:

Revealed: Kenya’s biggest theft plot Riddle of Sh61bn money pit at KPC Where is Sh122bn Eurobond fortune? How Uhuru’s Sh2bn got lost in the forest

Some even went as far as calculating the amount of money that has been stolen under the Jubilee regime, which may amount to hundreds of billions.