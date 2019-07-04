Kenyans draw lessons from Bob Collymore’s low cost funeral

Former Safaricom chief executive late Bob Collymore’s elaborate and low cost send off has caught many Kenyans by surprise.

Mr Collymore died on Monday morning in his house and was cremated the following day in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

The simple, quick and private funeral has stirred a debate on social media on whether Kenyans should review the usual fanfare that characterise many burial ceremonies.

Families often burden themselves to raise exorbitant amounts of money to facilitate funerals.

Mubea Murithi asked; “Cremation of an adult – Ksh. 9,000 That’s the amount Bob Collymore’s funeral cost. But that uncle you never liked and touched you inappropriately as a kid dies unaitishwa 20,000 sababu matanga budget ni 400,000. Because, culture. Culture is peer pressure from dead people and Africans are its biggest victims.”

His comment attracted a lot of reactions from Kenyans online.

Serah Mugweru said; “My wish is to be cremated too. I don’t want my grave staring at my husband’s new wife. On a serious note, burial ceremonies are a circus and absurd.”

Jepchirchir Carol wrote; “I always think cremation is the easiest way… No long speeches and eating gluttonously.”

Em Em Kely commented; “Others need 2weeks of feasting, disco matanga and 4 harambees, to raise 3m for burial.”

Cate wa Muchoki stated; “We africans believe, the bigger the matanga… the important the person, we equate a big send off to someones status.”

Astiaya Fernandes replied; “Burial ceremonies have been commercialised. Hio industry ni kubwa… A typical African will have fits of anger at the mention of cremation.”

Ahmed Mohammed said; “Bob Collymore cremated at Kariokor. The crematorium charges a flat rate of Sh10,000 for a member and Sh22,500 for a non-Hindu.”

Salat Abagira replied; “Na maskini anangangana kuchangisha 300k for burial!”

Joseph Ownaga asked; “What is the total cost of Bob Collymore funeral? I believe ksh30, 000 while we paupers budget one million. Who is mad?

King George said; “The funeral of Bob Collymore Costed ksh 37,500/= that is ksh 22,500/= for cremation & 15,000/= for hearse. Yet in Western region & Nyanza region it would Cost “bra bra bra?!” lesson learned, please let those Bulls that are always slaughtered be good people.”

Mc Omari Nash wrote; “BOB COLLYMORE’S FUNERAL IS A GREAT LESSON TO THE LUO COMMUNITY! With a monthly salary of 10 million, Bob in his will did not see the need for an expensive funeral; so only few relatives and friends were invited to the event that took less than two hours.”

