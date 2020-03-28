Kenyans condemn police brutality in Mombasa

Kenyans have condemned the police brutality displayed in Mombasa on Friday evening two hours to the curfew.

Pandemonium ensued as women and children were manhandled when rogue police officers started clobbering commuters at the Likoni crossing channel, who started getting restless as the 7pm curfew drew nearer.

A Nation Media Group NTV cameraman Peter Wainaina was also caught up in the melee as he was clobbered by an Administration Police officer.

Mombasa Governor has come out to condemn the police handling of the situation, saying that it was unnecessary.

“These are just innocent people trying to get home from work, you cannot impose a curfew of people who during the time the curfew is supposed to take effect is when they are on their way home from work. The President should have also directed institutions to allow their staff to leave work early,” said Governor Joho on Citizen TV.

This is what KOT had to say:

The Govt is at war with it's People not with Covid19. @NPSOfficial_KE @IG_NPS @InteriorKE CS @FredMatiangi . Do you know how many people are infected with Corona Virus because of the use of excessive force by your officers? Let's wait after 14 Days. #CurfewKenya #coronaviruske pic.twitter.com/IDCSjM24N3 — Kijana Wa Facts™ 🇰🇪🇺🇬🇹🇿🇷🇼 (@KijanaWaFacts) March 27, 2020

What has really happened at Likoni is something beyond the 'whipped hunchback of Notre', there must be a planned way on how to handle people rather than causing a stampede which may lead to death and the spread of coronavirus #CurfewKenya — Ben-onserio (@mambaonserio) March 27, 2020

Good point by @HassanAliJoho: If we want people to be home before 7PM as per the curfew, Gov't needs to order employers to release employees early otherwise their will be a repeat of Brutality seen in Likoni Ferry #CurfewKenya and Kenyans stuck in every part of the country — Martin Wachira (@Martowachira) March 27, 2020

We should have just remained a British colony going by the actions of our authorities in implementing this curfew. They're not different from the imperialists. — Philip Sambu (@wekesa) March 27, 2020

I honestly don’t know what is worse, COVID 19 or the stupidity on the Kenyan police force — DIRE WOLF🐺 😷 (@branson_Allan) March 27, 2020

@StateHouseKenya this useless government will kill more people than coronavirus — alex mugo (@alex_mugoh) March 27, 2020