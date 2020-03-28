Join our Telegram Channel
Kenyans condemn police brutality in Mombasa

March 28th, 2020 1 min read

Kenyans have condemned the police brutality displayed in Mombasa on Friday evening two hours to the curfew.

Pandemonium ensued as women and children were manhandled when rogue police officers started clobbering commuters at the Likoni crossing channel, who started getting restless as the 7pm curfew drew nearer.

A Nation Media Group NTV cameraman Peter Wainaina was also caught up in the melee as he was clobbered by an Administration Police officer.

Mombasa Governor has come out to condemn the police handling of the situation, saying that it was unnecessary.

“These are just innocent people trying to get home from work, you cannot impose a curfew of people who during the time the curfew is supposed to take effect is when they are on their way home from work. The President should have also directed institutions to allow their staff to leave work early,” said Governor Joho on Citizen TV.

This is what KOT had to say:

