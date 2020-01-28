Kenyans blame KWS for the death of migratory bird from Finland

The Kenya Wildlife Service has been blamed for the death of an Osprey which covered almost 7000km from Finland to Kenya.

Kenyans online are accusing KWS for unnecessarily interfering with the bird’s natural migration while some are questioning KWS and the government over the issue after.

The bird, which was rescued last week in West Imbo Location, Usalu Village, Bondo Sub County in Siaya County, died under KWS’s care at the weekend.

Others have jokingly posted the bird’s obituary on social media.

While announcing the bird’s death on Monday, KWS explained that the bird had been severely dehydrated, weak and emaciated from the long flight and minor injuries while trapped by the fishing net.

Here are some of the online comments from Kenyans over the bird’s death:

We call upon the DCI and other relevant authorities to move in with a jettler speed to establish the cause of its death, and those found culpable should be brought to book. Condolences to the family of birds. May its soul rest in peace. — NJUGUSH (@martosparta) January 27, 2020

Why did you have to bring it to Nairobi? Was there no facility near imbo where the bird was spotted? — Collins Opiyo (@opiyocollins) January 27, 2020

Let Finland know we killed 11 Rhinos with saline water. let them not test our conversation expertise with hapless stray birds. Sisi ni wale wasee! Nkt — Nick Mwangi (@NickWann1) January 27, 2020

Yaani a bird that feeds on fish leaves Finland, feeds on fish on its way to bondo.. Where there is plenty of fish.. Then you bring it to Nairobi to feed it on weetabix and pizza? — Davis Munene (@Dmunesh) January 27, 2020

You just couldn’t leave a wild bird alone huh? He flew more than 6000km by itselefu, minding its own business then boooom KWS ni nani. Started saying ooh he was dehydrated ooh this and that! 🤔🤔 — Oscar Kibet (@OscarRedDevil) January 27, 2020

excuse me, RESCUED my foot, why did @kwskenya have to interfere with nature, WHY didn’t they let the bird be and enjoy its journey, they killed rhinos and continue to kill other innocent animals and bird species. why not concentrate on #BBINonsense — Slim (@plinguli) January 27, 2020

Walimpatia dedee badala ya fish, cos of constraint budget, poor thing — TheHappyCapsule (@GachieNgumi) January 27, 2020