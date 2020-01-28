Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans blame KWS for the death of migratory bird from Finland

By Hilary Kimuyu January 28th, 2020 2 min read

The Kenya Wildlife Service has been blamed for the death of an Osprey which covered almost 7000km from Finland to Kenya.

Kenyans online are accusing KWS for unnecessarily interfering with the bird’s natural migration while some are questioning KWS and the government over the issue after.

The bird, which was rescued last week in West Imbo Location, Usalu Village, Bondo Sub County in Siaya County, died under KWS’s care at the weekend.

Others have jokingly posted the bird’s obituary on social media.

While announcing the bird’s death on Monday, KWS explained that the bird had been severely dehydrated, weak and emaciated from the long flight and minor injuries while trapped by the fishing net.

Here are some of the online comments from Kenyans over the bird’s death:

 

