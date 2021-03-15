Kenyans bash MPs for lamenting on fuel price hike, like regular folk





Moments after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced new fuel pump prices for the next month, some MPs ranted on social media opposing the sharp hikes.

ODM party led by secretary general Edwin Sifuna was the first to oppose the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene and, in a statement, told EPRA to reverse the prices.

“Silence on our part at this time will amount to complicity, and we therefore unequivocally state that we are opposed to this increase in the price of fuel. We demand that this decree is rescinded before it become effective,” read part of the statement from ODM.

Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr also joined the fray and demanded an explanation from the energy and petroleum regulator on the sharp rise in the price of fuel in the March review.

“Kenyans deserve an explanation on the rise of fuel prices by the Energy Regulator,” he wrote on Twitter.

But Kenyans have bashed the lawmakers for complaining helplessly about the spike in fuel prices, like the rest of Kenyans, yet they have the powers to change the relevant legislation and actually passed the VAT Act of 2013 that inposed VAT on fuel.

In July last year, the government quietly introduced a 1,250 per cent increase in petrol levy to Sh5.40 from Sh0.40 which has seen the taxman collect about Sh2 billion monthly from fuel consumers.

A section of Kenyans have blamed the MPs for complaining about fuel hikes yet, they supported the laws that introduced the high taxes on fuel contributing to the high prices.

ODM MPs approved the passage of the 2013 VAT Act, including its provisions to eventually impose VAT on fuel. They also approved the last 2 versions of the Energy Act [2006, 2019]. There's mediocre efforts at playing to the gallery, and then there's whatever this is. https://t.co/8ANtUTcjjB — Ramah Nyang (@Ramah_Nyang) March 14, 2021

Mnacompete na MP wako kulia vile economy ni mbaya, they have a say, you don't, remind them. — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) March 15, 2021

According to the EACC, Kenya is losing an estimated Kshs 608.0 bn (7.8% of Kenya's GDP) to corruption annually. That is where elected leaders should focus. BBI's extinction cannot be the foundation of your new found salvation. Face the real problem. — Ken Odero (@koderoh) March 15, 2021

Epra undertakes retail pricing of petroleum products (Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene) each month as stipulated in the Energy (Petroleum Pricing) Regulations, 2010.

The pricing regulation introduced a formula that Epra uses to determine the maximum retail pump prices of Super Petrol, Regular Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene (the Regulated Products).