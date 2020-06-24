Kenyan woman who died in US car crash identified

Police in Jacksonville, Florida have identified a Kenyan woman who died after crashing her car into a ditch last Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Jane Njeri Ngugi, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital after she was removed from the submerged car.

According to the authorities, the deceased was with a friend and were both rushed to Baptist South for treatment but Njeri was pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate her failed.

Police did not reveal the condition of the passenger.

Njeri’s family said she had recently moved to Florida from Washington, DC, and acquired the car to start a new job.

“She was a brand new driver who gave us worry sometimes but she needed to drive to work and that car ended her life,” her sister said.



Njeri was driving to work from her friend’s house when the accident happened.

The deceased leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

Jacksonville police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.