Kenyan woman in US dies after crashing into ditch

A Kenyan woman died after her car crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning near Bartram Park Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that at around 2:42am, a 911 call was received from a person who said they drove into a ditch and their car was filling with water.

The person said that they were unable to get out of the car.

Police were able to use GPS to locate the individual near the 6100 block of Eclipse Circle in the Summerlin Condominium complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) responded to assist.

JFRD was able to remove the sole occupant and driver from the submerged vehicle and they were taken to Baptist South for treatment but eventually succumbed to the injuries.

JSO’s Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.