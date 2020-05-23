Kenyan woman in Canada livid after being ‘racially abused’ by boyfriend’s parents

A 23-year-old black Kenyan woman who has been living with her white boyfriend’s parents in Canada during the lockdown has been left devastated after she overheard them making racist remarks behind her back.

The unidentified woman anonymously decided to seek advice on Reddit’s Relationship Advice forum saying she overheard her white boyfriend’s parents making racist comments about her when they thought she was asleep.

She asked if she should end the relationship.

According to the Mail Online, the woman said that she is struggling with how to react after overhearing them make racist remarks about her.

“When I was walking down the stairs, I heard his mother (still at the kitchen table) mention my name, so being noisy, I stopped and listen. They said I was nice and I was happy to hear that, but then his father said ‘it’s a shame she’s a n***** though’.

She adds that she froze after what his mother said: “As long as he doesn’t marry her, it’s fine. And he won’t, he knows we would be disappointed.”

She adds, “I didn’t know how to feel, and I still don’t. I’m lucky enough to have never dealt with this kind of racism, so I’m a bit lost on what to do. What his mother said implies my bf knows his parents are not happy with him being with me. Is this why he’s waited so long to introduce them to me?”

The two who have been together for a year decided to spend lockdown in his hometown after both of their jobs were closed.

She said it was the first time she met his parents and they initially seemed nice.

The woman received an overwhelming number of responses offering her comfort, but many were divided if she should end the relationship because of his parents’ comments.

Majority urged the woman to break up with her boyfriend, warning that if they get married she would also be tying herself to his family.