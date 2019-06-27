Kenyan who won Sh100m Dubai lottery found in Nairobi after frantic search





A Kenyan man who won a Dubai lottery valued at Sh100 million but could not be traced has finally been found.

Paul Wachira, 44, won the lottery on Tuesday after his ticket number 2162 in Series 302 was drawn.

He went silent after being announced winner.

Gulf News, a news outlet in United Arabs Emirates, on Thursday reported that he has finally been located in Nairobi.

This is after several mails and follow-up emails went unanswered.

“Frantic calls to his number kept failing. Email and a reminder email finally caught the attention of the winner who had no clue until when he opened his mailbox, to find he had won a jackpot,” the Gulf News reported.

Mr Wachira said that he purchased the winning ticket online on May 22.

He said he is a regular participant in the lottery.

” Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this blessing. I am happy to win Sh100 million,” he is quoted by Gulf News as saying.