Kenyan whipped by Chinese national in viral video sues Matiang’i

Images from the viral video of a Chinese man whipping an employer at Chez Wou Restaurant in Nairobi. PHOTOS | K24 DIGITAL

Images from the viral video of a Chinese man whipping an employer at Chez Wou Restaurant in Nairobi. PHOTOS | K24 DIGITAL





Remember video footage that made rounds on social media capturing a Chinese restaurant manager whipping a Kenyan waiter for showing up late to work?

Well, the waiter Simon Oseko has now sued Interior CS Matiang’i, the Chinese government, Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai, Attorney General Paul Kihara and the Chinese restaurant where the incident happened.

He has also sued his former manager arguing that the failure to subject his assaulter, Deng Hailan, to the Kenyan justice system was a violation of the law.

In the court document filed at the High Court, Oseko argued that he was subjected to torture and indecent treatment adding that he was sexually harassed by Hailan.

According to Oseka, the Chinese made advances towards him in October 2019 while working at the hotel.

He sued the hotel for issuing him with public health certificates mandatory for a food handler yet he never signed a work contract.

Oseka claims that he was not issued with a contract as he was employed orally and he was dismissed without his monthly pay of Sh12,000.

The Chinese, Hailan, Ou Giang, Yu Ling, and Chang Yueping were deported within the same month after CS Matiang’i stated that they were living in the country illegally.

During the arrest, four passports were recovered from the suspects, three of the said passports had invalid visas.