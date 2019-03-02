Kenyan travellers caught up in Uganda-Rwanda immigration row

Kenyans traveling to Kigali via Kampala by road may have to revise their travels plans following reported stalled operations on the Uganda-Rwanda borders.

The Daily Monitor on Friday reported that businesses at the Katuna and Chanika border towns have been paralyzed after the Rwanda customs officials allegedly failed to clear cargo trucks moving to both countries.

Contacted, Uganda government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo confirmed that all vehicles from Rwanda were smoothly allowed to Uganda but there was a challenge on the opposite flow of traffic.

TRAFFIC SNARL-UP

“Rwandese aren’t being allowed to travel and enter Uganda but Ugandan nationals are. What is stopped are only vehicles because of the blockage,” he said.

This stand-off has resulted in a traffic snarl-up across the border points.

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Richard Sezibera attributed the border issue to ‘maintenance issue’.

He has however advised Rwandans not to visit Uganda.

1. As explained to many journalists, all Rwanda’s borders are open. Trucks and heavy vehicles are advised to use Kagitumba due to ongoing construction at Gatuna. Rwandans are strongly advised NOT to travel to Uganda due to ongoing arrests, harassment, torture, — Richard Sezibera (@rsezibera) March 1, 2019

2. Incarceration without consular access, deportation etc. This is for their own security. Ugandans in Rwanda or travelling through Rwanda are safe. — Richard Sezibera (@rsezibera) March 1, 2019

Dozens of trucks and buses ferrying foodstuffs and passengers leave Kenya for Rwanda on a daily basis.