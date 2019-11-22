Kenyan to serve 7 years in US jail for killing cop while high on weed

A Kenyan man living in the US has been jailed for between five to seven years after her was convicted in the death of Massachusetts State trooper, Thomas Clardy.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of three charges including involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, and operating a motor vehicle to endanger, in a crash that killed the trooper on March 16, 2016.

Mr Njuguna’s car, which was reportedly traveling at a high speed slammed into the back of Clardy’s cruiser during a traffic stop.

According to the prosecutors, Njuguna was high on marijuana at the time of the crash and wanted him convicted on two additional charges, both felonies – operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide.

The judge said although there was evidence of THC in Njuguna’s body and a burnt joint in his car, the prosecution did not prove that Njuguna was impaired by the weed at the time of the crash.

He was found not guilty by the judge on two felony counts — operating under the influence-manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide.

According to Boston Herald, Njuguna sat quietly, in a blue dress shirt, tie and glasses, his head bowing down at times, as the impact statements were read. He stood as the judge’s decision was rendered, and was then escorted out.

He was given credit for 1,283 days (three and half years) served while awaiting trial.