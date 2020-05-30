Kenyan teachers stranded in Somalia evacuated

A group of teachers who were abandoned in Garowe, Somalia by their employer who fled to Nairobi have finally been rescued.

The over 50 teachers have been suffering in Garowe, which is the capital city of Puntland, where they have been teaching for close to eight months.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the teachers said that well-wishers joined hands and raised concerns with various authorities, which led to their rescue.

It took the intervention of Kenya’s ambassador to Somalia Lucas Tumbo to force the employer of the teachers to produce their travelling documents, which he had confiscated.

“We stayed in three various institutions across Garowe while surviving with one meal a day. We are lucky that at last we are home,” Mwangi Chege, one of the teachers who is currently quarantined at the Kenya Medical Training College, said.

The teachers were a worried lot especially after Somalia started recording an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

Documents in our possession reveal that the teachers were amongst 120 Kenyans who on Thursday night landed in the country through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

The documents further reveal that the teachers landed at exactly 8:30pm and they were taken to KMTC Nairobi where they are on quarantine.

The passengers were on aircraft D3 0300 (HK) of the Dallo Company.